Transfer Talk: More Morelos interest, Miller's dilemma

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Morelos has been linked with a move. SNS Group

He was at the centre of one of the more surprising January transfer sagas and Alfredo Morelos' Rangers future is in doubt again.

The Colombian striker was reportedly the subject of a huge offer from China just months ago and this summer he's again being linked with a move to the Super League, as well as Turkey and France.

Morelos' former strike partner Kenny Miller has already gone through the exit door at Ibrox, though not in the way he would have chosen, and he's said to be torn over his next choice. Begin a career in management at Livingston or continue playing without the extra pressure at Hibs, Motherwell or Aberdeen?

If the veteran goalscorer does move to Pittodrie, he could be a replacement for Adam Rooney if Dundee United have their way. In an ambitious move, the Championship side are hopeful of persuading Rooney to drop a division and spearhead their promotion bid.

And a former United player could be back in the Premiership this season. Ryan Gauld's stin at Sporting Lisbon hasn't worked out the way everyone hoped and he's being linked with a return to the UK with one Scottish top flight club keen on signing him.

