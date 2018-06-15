Celtic begin title defence at home to Livingston

Aberdeen and Rangers clash at Pittodrie on the opening day of the league season.

Defence: Celtic are aiming for an eighth successive title. SNS Group

Celtic will begin their defence of the Premiership title with a home match against newly-promoted Livingston.

The SPFL have announced the full fixture list for the new season and it begins with some mouth-watering ties.

Steven Gerrard's first league match in charge of Rangers will be at Pittodrie to face the Aberdeen side that finished as runners-up last season.

Championship winners St Mirren will unfurl the flag ahead of a home match against Dundee while Hearts starts their campaign at Hamilton.

Kilmarnock's first match is at home against St Johnstone. Hibernian kick off their league season at home to Motherwell.

The first Glasgow derby of the season will be played at Celtic Park on September 1. Hearts will meet Hibernian at Tynecastle for the first Edinburgh derby of the season on October 31.

You can read the full fixture list for all four divisions on the SPFL website.



The Premiership season will begin on August 4 with the last round of fixtures scheduled for May 11/12. The winter break runs from December 31 to January 18.