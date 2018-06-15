World Cup Daily: Saudi players penalised, Rashford ready

All the latest news from Russia and the greatest show on Earth.

Shambles: Saudi Arabia suffered in Moscow. SNS Group

Anyone can have a bad game.

What you don't want, is for your bad game to be a big occasion. You really don't want it to be at the World Cup.

You certainly don't want it to be the opening game. You would be horrified if it played a part in a 5-0 defeat as the world looked on.

You really, really don't want to be one of three players singled out from a team that underperformed.

So imagine you are Saudi goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi or defender Omar Hawsawi. Not only did all of the above happen but the nation has also decided that you're being subjected to disciplinary action. It might be difficult for you to keep your spirits up for matches against Egypt and Uruguay.

Russia's thumping victory means the tournament now averages five goals a game as the attention turns to today's trio of tantalising tests. Mo Salah isn't fit enough to start against Uruguay, instantly putting pressure on every other Egyptian player, while Iran's players have admitted to being "stressed" ahead of their match against Morocco.

Not a good time to remind either team that Johann Cruyff believed: "You play football with your head, and your legs are there to help you."

The big match of the day comes last as Portugal face Spain. The Spanish are upset after their whole managerial debacle, leaving Sergio Ramos looking for an outlet for his stress. He's lining up against club team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is fixated on his last chance to lift the World Cup.

What could possibly go wrong?

