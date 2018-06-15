Mo Salah named on bench for Egypt's World Cup opener

The Liverpool forward suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League Final.

Mo Salah was the English Premier League's top scorer. PA

Egypt's Mohamed Salah has been named on the bench for his country's first World Cup match against Uruguay.

The Liverpool attacker injured his shoulder in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on May 26 and has not played since.

The Egyptian camp had been optimistic he would recover in time for their tournament opener but the 26-year-old will begin his tournament amongst the substitutes.

On Thursday, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said in his pre-match conference that he could "almost 100% say he [Salah] will play, save for any unforeseen factors at the last minute."

Salah finished the English Premiership season as top goalscorer and was voted player of the year.

Egyptians will be hoping their star man will recover in time for their remaining fixtures against Russia and Saudi Arabia in Group A.

