Celtic complete club record signing of Odsonne Edouard

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The striker has joined from Paris St Germain, signing a four-year contract.

Done deal: Edouard is a Celtic player.
Done deal: Edouard is a Celtic player. SNS Group

Celtic have announced the signing of French striker Odsonne Edouard from Paris St Germain in a deal the club has said is the biggest in its history.

The young forward spent last season on loan with Brendan Rodgers' side and negotiations had been ongoing to make his move permanent.

A fee was agreed with PSG which is understood to be a club record and, after personal terms were finalised the player has signed a four-year contract with the Scottish champions.

"From the moment I walked into Celtic, the club has felt like home to me," Edouard told Celtic's website. "I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club and our fans have given me such brilliant support.

"Celtic is one of the world's great football clubs and I was desperate to make my move permanent. The scenes from May when we achieved such a historic Double Treble and made the city come alive are still very fresh in our memories.

"To see our fans so happy is the reason you play football and now we want to do everything we can to bring our great supporters even more success."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: "We are delighted to make such an important signing. Odsonne is one of the best young players I have worked with and one of the best in Europe.

"Our fans saw exactly what he is capable of last season and we look forward to working with him again as we look to build on the tremendous success we achieved last year. I am sure he will be a big player again for us this season."

Edouard impressed with his contribution to Celtic's treble success last season and Rodgers made it clear that he was interested in making the 20-year-old a permanent addition to his squad, insisting he would have no problem with paying a significant fee to the French giants to secure his release.

The player had also made clear his desire to return to the club, saying after the Premiership title win: "I love this club, I really love this club. If the decision was up to me I'd like to stay but I can only do so much."

Edouard made 22 appearances last season, scoring nine times including a double against Rangers.

