Gerrard: I want a fit Lee Wallace with no issues

The Rangers manager says Wallace has to resolve his dispute with the club.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that there's a place in his squad for Lee Wallace when the defender resolves his issues with the club.

Wallace, who was club captain last season, was disciplined by the club and fined a maximum four weeks' wages after a dressing room bust up with former manager Graeme Murty after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

The left-back is taking his appeal against the fine to the SPFL, alongside Kenny Miller who was also disciplined. Wallace has also suffered injury problems in recent months and Gerrard says he would welcome the player getting past both issues.

"Lee's got a year left on his contract and he's a fantastic player," Gerrard said. "There's a situation that I've got nothing to do with, and I'm not trying to back out of the situation, but Lee's got an issue with the club that needs resolving.

"I'll leave them to it to resolve it. My focus is on when can I get Lee Wallace back fit and available for selection.

"When we do we've got a good player."

"I need a fit Lee Wallace. At the moment he's injured and he's also got an off-the-field situation that needs resolving. When those two issues are resolved and I've got him fit then I'm a happy man."

Rangers are leaving for Spain this weekend to continue their preparations for the Europa League qualifiers. Gerrard said he couldn't say yet if Wallace would make the trip with the rest of the squad.

He said: "A decision hasn't been made yet but I'll speak to the medical staff and see what's best for Lee and Lee's body, whether it's best to stay behind and use the facilities here or whether it's better for him to come."