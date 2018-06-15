Cuper defends decision not to risk Salah against Uruguay

The Egyptian star is still recovering from a shoulder injury but will be fit soon.

Injury: Cuper won't risk star. PA

Egypt manager Hector Cuper has defended his decision not to play Mohamed Salah in the nation's World Cup opener against Uruguay.

The Liverpool star suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final and hasn't played since, dealing his country's hopes of qualifying from their group a blow.

Cuper didn't include Salah in the starting XI, and didn't bring the forward off the bench, as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat.

The manager said he was being cautious with his key player but that he would expect him to play against Russia on Tuesday.

"Mo Salah is an important player for us but you need to have a good team, and we have a good team," he said. "Salah will have an important role for us in the future matches.

"We wanted to avoid risks in this match (with Salah), but I think he will be fine for the next game."

Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez was satisfied with his side's opener and appeared to have little sympathy for Egypt toiling without their talisman.

"The experience today will help us grow, but we can't make too much of it," he said. "If Mo Salah had been on the pitch, I'm sure Egypt would have benefited.

"But we had matches in qualifying without Suarez and Cavani, and that's just how it is."

