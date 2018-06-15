  • STV
Gerrard undaunted by Rangers' tough Premiership start

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard said he's focused on sorting out his side this summer.

Steven Gerrard will take his Rangers squad to Marbella for a pre-season training camp on Monday.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said he's undaunted by the Light Blues' challenging start to the next Premiership campaign.

The Ibrox outfit travel to Pittodrie to take on Derek McInnes' Aberdeen in their season opener, before also facing Scottish Cup finalists Motherwell and treble-winners Celtic on the road within their first four fixtures.

Gerrard accepted the start was a challenging one but insisted the timing of the trips didn't bother him as he's focused on getting his side up to speed well before domestic action gets under way.

Ahead of Rangers' departure for a pre-season training camp in Marbella, he said: "Exciting games, obviously three away from home out of the four which is a challenge in itself.

"But let's not forget we've got European fixtures to worry about and focus on first of all.

"That's the priority right now for myself and the staff."

Rangers have signed six players already in the off-season as part of a squad overhaul in Govan.

An opening day trip to face an Aberdeen side who have finished second four seasons on the trot could prove testing as Gerrard's new-look eleven gel.

The Liverpool legend, however, warned the Dons they face a significant challenge of their own.

He added: "I don't think there's such a thing as too early. It's Aberdeen away, it's a tough game, they've got a fantastic manager, they've good players.

"It will be a tough game for us but at the same time it will be tough for them.

"They are going to be playing against a different Rangers team, with a different manager, with a different way of playing so it will be a challenge for them as well and I think it will be a fantastic fixture."

Gerrard's first battle against his former Anfield boss Brendan Rodgers also falls early on the season calendar, with the Light Blues travelling to Glasgow's east end on September 1.

Rangers' new manager said he's looking forward to "juicy" fixtures against Celtic but reiterated his sole focus for now is on sorting out his team.

He continued: "I'm looking forward to every game, Celtic being one of them. Home and away, really juicy fixtures and, of course, we are looking forward to them and looking forward to the challenge.

"But I've said on record before what's interesting to me is what's happening here at Rangers. We need to sort Rangers out, get ourselves as best prepared as we can and get ourselves ready for every challenge. Celtic is one of those challenges."

