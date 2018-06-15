Queiroz toasts 'beautiful' win as Iran shock Morocco 

Carlos Quieroz said Iran managed to spook Morocco during their World Cup opener.

Iran players celebrate their dramatic late win. PA

Iran boss Carlos Quieroz toasted a 'beautiful' win as his side shocked Morocco to claim their first World Cup win since 1998.

Morocco dominated proceedings as the two sides opened proceedings in Group B but ended up pointless when substitute Bouhaddouz's last-minute own goal handed Iran a famous win.

Queiroz said the Iranians' game plan to frustrate Morocco's talented attackers early on had paid dividends.

He said: "Games at the World Cup are always tough, this was no different. But this was beautiful, it was a great match.

"We studied Morocco carefully, we knew they were strong at the start.

"But our strategy was to create a mental collapse in the Morocco players by creating frustration, blocking their playmakers.

""Even in the first half we started to jump out. Once we created panic in their defence the game changed.

"They knew we could win and that happened in the last minutes.

"But you need a bit of luck in football. It's a beautiful win, now it's time to rest and think about the game against Spain."

The defeat is a hammer blow for Morocco who now face daunting fixtures against Group B heavyweights Portugal and Spain.

The North African's manager Herve Renard insisted all hope is not yet lost, however.

Morocco boss Herve Renard: "I am very disappointed, with how the game played out I'd have been disappointed with a draw.

"So you can imagine what the defeat means when we had quite a lot of opportunities.

"It's the worst thing that could have happened in added time.

"But in a competition when there are three matches, as long as there are two matches there is always hope whatever the opponent."