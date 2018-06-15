  • STV
Ronaldo steals the show on day two at the World Cup

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Spain and Portugal drew in a thriller, while Uruguay and Iran secured wins.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his hat-trick.
PA

Group B: Spain 3-3 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick as Portugal fought back to draw with Spain.

Ronaldo gave Jorge Santos' men an early lead when he coolly converted a penalty after he was fouled by Real Madrid club colleague Nacho with just two minutes on the clock.

But the Spaniards, who changed manager the day before the tournament, bounced back when Diego Costa muscled his way through before slamming the ball into the corner.

Ronaldo restored Portugal's advantage on the brink of half time when his drilled effort squirmed past Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea.

Costa, though, also scored a brace on the evening, with the Atletico Madrid striker latching on to Sergio Busquets' knock down after the interval.

Spain would score a quick-fire third soon after, with Nacho making up for his early mistake by scoring a stunning volley.

But Ronaldo would have the final say, and blasted home a stunning free-kick with five minutes left to ensure it ended honours even.

Group A: Uruguay 1-0 Egypt

Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 thanks to Jose Gimenez's late header.

The Pharaohs had hoped Mo Salah would be fit for their opener but the Liverpool attacker failed to come off the bench.

Without their talisman, the North Africans struggled to create clear openings while Uruguay's usually prolific front two Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani passed up opportunities at the other end.

Gimenez would come to the South American's rescue, though, when the Atletico Madrid powered home a late header in the dying moments to secure victory.

Group B: Iran 1-0 Morocco

Iran players celebrate their win.
PA

Iran won their first match at a World Cup in 20 years as they defeated Morocco in dramatic fashion.

Despite dominating for large spells, Morocco failed to break through a resolute Iranian defence.

And they were made to pay late on when Aziz Bouhaddouz scored an own-goal in injury time to send the Iranian players into rapturous celebrations.

Catch all the highlights on the STV Player: https://player.stv.tv/summary/world-cup-2018/

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.