World Cup Daily: Ronaldo the GOAT, empty seat mystery

All the latest news from Russia and the greatest show on Earth.

GOAT: Ronaldo went trip-trapping all over Spain. PA

In amongst all the pre-Russia hype, one image stood out from the other.

In a photoshoot for magazine interview, Lionel Messi posed for snaps with a goat. As an image, it was bizarre. As a visual metaphor, it was as subtle as a Sergio Ramos challenge. GOAT=Greatest Of All Time.

The seemingly endless Ronaldo v Messi debate meant that couldn't go without response and it's quite possible the Portuguese superstar spent an age thinking about how best to address the bold claim. A photoshoot where he poses with a better-looking goat? An aftershave advert where he stars as a shepherd? Using all his social media channels to post the video for Let It Burn by the Swedish experimental band Goat?

No. Better to light up the World Cup with a stunning performance against Spain and celebrate by stroking his chin as if he has a goat's beard. A goatee. The point won't be lost on anyone.

Of course that's not the only thing to happen in Russia. Luis Suarez is angry that Uruguay just squeaked to victory, Sergio Ramos is accusing someone else of dirty tricks and there's a mystery about why there were empty seats at the greatest show on earth.

Elsewhere, Hibs need a miracle to reach the knockout stages, Asamoah Gyan has a right to be a bit peeved and Sir Rod Stewart has World Cup fever. And there's still weeks of this to go.

