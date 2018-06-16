Scotland U21 player Harvey St Clair signs for Venezia

St Clair has left Chelsea to join the Serie B side on a three-year deal.

Opportunity: St Clair is making the move to Italy. SNS Group

Scotland under-21 winger Harvey St Clair has signed for Italian Serie B side Venezia.

The 19-year-old had come through Chelsea's youth system but has moved abroad in the hope of finding regular first team football in the Italian second tier.

St Clair has signed a four-year deal with Venezia and said that it was a move he needed at this stage of his career.

The winger told the Scottish FA website that it was a tough call to leave the club where he had learned his trade but was feeling positive about the opportunity.

"I'm really pleased that everything's settled because it's been on my mind for months," he said. "I'll go out to Italy on July 7 to start pre-season preparations and I'm looking forward to it already, but it was a really difficult decision to leave Chelsea and one I didn't take lightly.

"They're a great club with an unbelievable academy. I just feel like it's the right decision for me at this point in my career."

St Clair will be following in the footsteps of former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson, who moved to Bari and impressed. He said that Henderson's example was one to follow.

"I look up to Liam Henderson and what he's done with Bari," he said. "He's a great example for me as a young Scottish player who has stepped out of his comfort zone. "He's done really well for Bari and now been linked with other clubs. Maybe some young players are comfortable where they are and that's fine but I think it's good to challenge yourself the way he has.

"Hopefully our paths will cross and I can pick his brains."



