Iceland keeper: Messi penalty save was a dream come true

Hannes Thor Halldorsson defied the superstar as Iceland drew 1-1 with Argentina.

Star: Halldorsson was key for Iceland. PA

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson has described saving Lionel Messi's penalty at the World Cup as "a dream come true".

Halldorrson's save from the Argentina superstar's spot kick helped his side take a point from their first group game as they drew 1-1 with the South American giants.

He made a number of other saves as the tournament minnows enhanced their reputation as giant-slayers following their exploits at Euro 2014.

The goalkeeper revealed that he had done his homework on Messi and was delighted to see it pay off in such a crucial manner.

"It's a dream come true for me to have saved that penalty, especially as it helped us gain a point that could be very important for us in trying to qualify from this group," he said. "I did a lot of homework, watching a lot of penalties from Messi. And I also looked back at some of the penalties I had faced and what he might be expecting from me.

"I had a good feeling he would put it that way."

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli defended his star player after an uncharacteristically quiet match, saying that the opposition had frustrated him.

"Messi was in a very uncomfortable situation because Iceland played very defensively," he said. "He couldn't find the space he needs. But we still believe in ourselves and we know that we have all the tools to succeed."

Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson paid tribute to his players for carrying or the plan so effectively and making a mark on the group.

"This is a great success for Iceland," he said. "I firmly believe that Argentina will go far in this World Cup, so it's a fantastic result for us.

"We could not give them too much space, knowing the talent they have. But although they had some good opportunities, so did we. We wanted to use the space behind them more than we did - but it's difficult when you don't have the ball!