Lee Wallace misses Rangers pre-season trip to Spain

The defender was not part of the squad that travelled with Steven Gerrard to their training camp.

Absent: Wallace (right) has not travelled to Spain. SNS

Rangers defender Lee Wallace has not travelled with the squad to their pre-season training camp in Spain.

The squad flew out from Glasgow on Sunday morning for their ten-day camp where new manager Gerrard will put the players through their places and lay out his plans for the season ahead.

New signings Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson and Ovie Ejaria will join up with the squad later in the week.

Wallace, who has suffered injury problems recently, is in dispute with the club after being fined four weeks' wages for a dressing room bust-up with former manager Graeme Murty.

The left-back, who was club captain last season, is appealing against the fine and taking the matter to the SPFL, alongside former teammate Kenny Miller.

Rangers have not commented on whether Wallace's absence from the training camp is down to continued injury problems or are related to the disciplinary issue. Gerrard had said that he would consult with the club's medical staff to assess the player's readiness.

Speaking on Friday, the manager said that the ongoing issue between Rangers and the club was not something he was directly involved with but would be happy to have a fit Wallace in his squad if the dispute was resolved.

"Lee's got a year left on his contract and he's a fantastic player," Gerrard said. "There's a situation that I've got nothing to do with, and I'm not trying to back out of the situation, but Lee's got an issue with the club that needs resolving.

"I'll leave them to it to resolve it. My focus is on when can I get Lee Wallace back fit and available for selection.

"When we do we've got a good player."

"I need a fit Lee Wallace. At the moment he's injured and he's also got an off-the-field situation that needs resolving. When those two issues are resolved and I've got him fit then I'm a happy man."