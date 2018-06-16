  • STV
Iceland stun Argentina and Croatia take control 

France and Denmark made winning starts to their campaigns on World Cup day three.

Denied: Iceland frustrated Messi.
Group C: France 2-1 Australia

France started their bid for glory with a win but had technology to thank for their 2-1 win over a determined Australia side.

Didier Deschamps' side took the lead from the penalty spot after 58 minutes but only after the match referee used VAR to review a replay of a foul. Antoine Griezmann stepped up to nail the spot kick.

Just a few minutes later, Australia pulled level. France defender Samuel Umtiti inexplicably handled a cross in the box, giving Australia captain Mile Jedinak a chance he didn't pass up.

The decisive goal came with nine minutes to go. Paul Pogba hit a shot from distance, which looked to have taken a defelction and it bounced down off the crossbar and back out into lay. Goal-line technology confirmed it had crossed the line and gave the French three points but left them with plenty to think about ahead of their next game.

Group D: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

After Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics against Spain, all eyes turned to Lionel Messi and the impact he could have on the tournament and the Argentina star made the headlines but for all the wrong reasons.

Facing an Iceland side that has made waves in recent years by playing as an effective unit, Argentina's array of individual attacking talent was always going to have to work hard to make an impact.

That came after 19 minutes and Sergio Aguero was the man who lit up the game. Spinning off his marker, he took a touch before rifling a shot high into the net.

Iceland didn't melt and quickly found themselves on level terms. Alfred Finnbogason, who played for Edinburgh's Hutchison Vale as a kid, volleyed past Willy Cabellero from eight yards to give the tiny nation another big moment on the world stage.

Argentina couldn't find a way through and Messi was uncharacteristically quiet. A foul on Aguero gave Argentina a penalty and the multiple Ballon D'Or winner stepped up. Messi hit his shot to Hannes Halldorsson's right but the keeper was equal to it.

That let-off inspired the Icelandic players to keep up their work rate and they were rewarded when the final whistle blew and they had a point most considered unlikely at the outset.

Group C: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Peru, who had warmed up with a win over Scotland among others, were returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1982 but suffered disappointment after their epic wait.

A tight contest was always going to be decided by fine margins and when Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen fouled Christian Cueva in the box just before half time it seemed the South Americans were going to take a huge advantage into the break.

Cueva stepped up but blew his big chance, blazing the penalty over the bar and he was consoled by team-mates as he headed down the tunnel.

After the restart, Denmark were the side that found the cutting edge. Christian Eriksen found Poulsen with a pass and he finished coolly to give his side the lead just before the hour mark.

Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan had chances to equalise but the Danes held on to join France at the top of the group.

Group D: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Argentina's slip gave Croatia a chance to take an early lead in Group D and they didn't let it pass, comfortably beating Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Nigeria held the European side for half an hour despite the probing of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic but when the goal came it was unfortunate.

Luka Modric's corner was flicked on, Mario Mandzukic's header was off target but was deflected in by Oghenekaro Etebo.

Nigeria improved after the break, with a Leon Balugon header close to evening up the score and Victor Moses also having a decent chance.

Croatia kept control and got their reward and a cushion 20 minutes from time.

Mandzukic was held by William Troost-Ekong at a corner, a spot kick was awarded and Luka Modric stuck it in the bottom left corner to seal the win for Croatia.


