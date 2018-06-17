World Cup Daily: Viking clap returns, Messi left 'hurt'

All the latest news from Russia and the greatest show on Earth.

PA

Much to the dismay of Leo Messi, Iceland's thunderous Viking clap has returned.

Two years ago, the Nordic nation won the hearts of football supporters at the European Championships with their epic war cry and it's no different this time around in Russia.

On Saturday, the smallest nation in the tournament made history yet again thanks to the hands of their film director goalkeeper Hannes Haldorsson.

The 34-year old saved Messi's penalty to earn his side a point in their first ever World Cup game leaving the Argentine forward "hurt".

From his GOAT photoshoot to a penalty miss, with a Ronaldo hat-trick sandwiched in between, it's little surprise the five-time Ballon D'Or winner is feeling down.

Of course that's not the only thing to happen in Russia.

Tournament heavyweights Brazil and Germany take to the field today with Neymar sporting an unusual haircut (even by footballer's standards).

Elsewhere, Gareth Southgate, who usually tends to name his side on the day of a game, has revealed his England players already know who will start on Monday night against Tunisia.

Top Stories

Best of social media