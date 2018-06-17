Michael O'Halloran joins Melbourne City on two-year deal

The 27-year-old leaves Rangers to kick start his career in Australia.

Michael O'Halloran was signed by Mark Warburton in January 2016. SNS

Michael O'Halloran has completed his move to Melbourne City from Rangers.

The forward has agreed a two-year deal with the A-League side.

After falling down the Ibrox pecking order last term, the 27-year-old will look to kick start his career in Australia.

O'Halloran told the Sydney Morning Herald: "I'm coming with high hopes to play my part in a team that I feel are really going places. I'm really looking forward to getting in, working hard and training.

"I'm here to improve the team, and to play my part to try and win the league, which is our first and foremost aim, and also to win the Asian Champions League.

"Aaron Mooy is one of my closest friends in football, he told me it was brilliant - a great club, great place, great people and a great opportunity for me."

Melbourne manager Joyce said he is delighted to get someone of O'Halloran's calibre on board.

He said: "Michael brings a wealth of experience from a number of clubs, including one of the biggest in Europe.

"He's a very exciting player to watch - he has pace to burn and is capable of creating and scoring goals.

"I still remember watching him at Bolton Wanderers where he played in the same youth team as Aaron Mooy.

"He will be an important addition to the squad and I know he is very ready to start preseason preparations."