Gerrard: Rangers need leaders throughout the club

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Euan Strathearn

The Rangers boss said he's looking for more leadership throughout the squad.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he is looking for more leaders as he continues to reshape his side.

The ex-Liverpool captain has already added experienced goalkeeper Allan McGregor as well as recruiting Connor Goldson who he said he sees as a leader.

Jamie Murphy's loan deal has also been made permanent whilst 29-year-old Scott Arfield has joined on a free.

Gerrard said that he'll be looking to sign more players with leadership qualities as he says it's exactly what's required at Ibrox.

He said: "I'm looking for more.

"We want leaders all over the pitch.

"We want them throughout the squad.

"We want leadership throughout the staff in every single department.

"A club this size needs leaders all over the place and that's what we're looking for.

As well as recruiting experienced players, the Rangers boss has also secured the services of 20-year-old Ovie Eharia.

The England youngster joins on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season and whilst Gerrard hasn't ruled out raiding his former club for more players he said he will be casting the net further afield.

Asked whether he will look to use his Anfield connections again, he said: "Maybe."

He added: "If there's a player that we identify that we think is going to help Rangers and help this team become stronger, help us to be successful in the future we'll go for that player whether he be at Liverpool or whether he be at any other club.

"Of course I've got connections at Liverpool that doesn't mean I'm going to go and try and get all their players, it doesn't work like that.

"How we go about it is we try and identify the best players that are going to make that position a lot stronger in terms of the squad and how it looks and then we go and try and get that player in."

And Gerrard has also added another youngster to his squad signing 20-year-old Nikola Katic.

He said the Croatian had been scouted by the club before his arrival but confirmed that he has also observed the defender in action and the Rangers boss believes he has an exciting future ahead of him.

He said "We watched a lot of Katic over the summer

"He was a name that suggested to me when I come in the door so Rangers have monitored him for a long time.

"Hes' a player with huge potential already highly though of in terms of international level in Croatia and for the 21st and he's already been capped at full-time level.

"We've had conversations with people in Croatia who've been around the kid for a long time.

"Loads of background checks, what we do for every player.

"It's a very detailed process before we even identify them and then we watch the kid play, check the mentality, and we believe he ticks a lot of boxes to come here and play for Rangers and he'll be able to handle it.

