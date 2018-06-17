Aleksander Kolarov: I knew I could step up and change things

The Serbian captain scored from 25 yards out to give his side a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Serbia are off to a winning start at the World Cup. PA

Serbia captain Aleksander Kolarov said he knew he could "step up and change things" before he scored the winner for his side against Costa Rica.

After a goalless first-half, the former Manchester City defender scored a stunning free-kick from 25 yards out to ensure Serbia got off to a winning start at the World Cup.

The 32-year-old said he knew he could beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

He said:"The free-kick came in a difficult moment in the match and I knew I could step up and change things, and that's exactly what I did."

The goal sealed Serbia's first World Cup win since beating Germany in 2010 and head coach Mladen Krstajić said he was was pleased with his sides performance.

He said:"My players had the right attitude and approach: unity. We had to be a compact unit in both defence and attack and that's most important.

"I don't deal with statistics. I don't care what happened in the past. What's most important for me is that we played as a team and we were focused. We have to be planted firmly on the ground and continue as a team."

Costa Rica manager Oscar Ramirez was frustrated after the defeat and conceded that they now face an uphill battle to qualify as they meet Brazil next before taking on Switzerland.

Ramirez said: "I think it was a tight match.

"We should've capitalised on our opportunities like they did.

"We had our tactical plan in place and with the subs, we tried to attack them on the wings.

"We tried to execute our plan but they managed to score on a set piece. What can you do?"

"We play against the second and sixth-placed teams in the FIFA Ranking. It's going to be difficult, but I just told my team: 'This isn't over.'"