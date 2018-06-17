  • STV
Mexico winger: It's the best goal I've scored in my life

Euan Strathearn

Hirving Lozano's strike gave Mexico a shock victory over defending champions Germany

Germany's Mats Hummels tackles Mexico's Carlos Vela during the game.

Mexico winger Hirving Lozano has described his winning goal against Germany as the best he has scored in his life.

Lozano slotted a cool finish past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after a swift counter attack to give Mexico a victory over the defending champions.

The PSV winger said the goal ranks as the best of his career whilst also praising the effort of his teammates.

He said: "I don't know if it's the biggest [victory in Mexico's history], but it's one of the biggest for sure.

"It's great to start on the right foot, against the reigning world champions.

"It's a great result and shows our hard work.

"It's the best goal I've scored in my entire life.

"We all dream of playing in a World Cup - and to start in such a positive and important way - I think it's my best goal so far."

"It's not about me, it was a collective effort. We played without fear and my teammates were incredible."

The win means Mexico have now won their opening match at a World Cup for the fifth time in their past six tournaments whilst the defeat ensured Germany lose their first opener at a World Cup since 1982.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio dedicated the win to his country's supporters and said that their preparation for the match had paid off.

"I want to take advantage of this opportunity to dedicate this great result to all the Mexican fans that made the journey out here, to the people behind the scenes and generally who support us. We need to give all the credit where it is due, and that is with the players."

"We always thought of having two quick players on the wing. We chose Hirving [Lozano] who is our fastest player. In the first half we managed to play defensively with a great deal of intelligence and hit them on the counter. In the first half of the match we were the superior team. In the second we knew full well that Germany have an outstanding team.

"We prepared for the use of Mario Gomez up front. Yesterday we practiced defending with four midfielders and three players up front and that was how we almost got the second goal today. Mexico showed that we have a bright future."

This was Germany's first defeat in a competitive match since losing 2-0 to France in the Euro 2016 semi-final.

Head coach Joachim Low reflected on the loss and rued a poor first-half performance but said his team will return stronger in their remaining group games.

He said: "In the first half we played very badly. 

"We were not able to impose our usual way of playing attacking and our passing. In the second half we were able to press match but Mexico also pulled back.

"We had a couple of shots on the goal but somehow it seemed jinxed, the ball didn't go into the net. 

"Of course everyone is unhappy and crestfallen.

"We have to look forwards, put this behind us. We have to win the next match, it goes without saying. We're under pressure against Sweden."

