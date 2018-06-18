Transfer Talk: Barton wants Holt, Davidson exit link

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Holt could be on the move. SNS Group

Joey Barton didn't make much of an impression on Scottish football but it seems someone made a good impression on him.

Jason Holt has missed Rangers' pre-season trip to Spain in order to hold talks with Barton and Fleetwood Town and could be set for a switch down south.

Rangers have already been busy making signings and the club's recruitment chief Mark Allen has said that could continue right through until the end of August as players become available elsewhere and the Ibrox side clear out their squad. Michael O'Halloran left the club for Melbourne City over the weekend and others are expected to follow him through the exit door.

St Johnstone have been quiet so far in the transfer window but they could be about to lose a key figure. Tommy Wright's number two Callum Davidson is reportedly in line for a place on the backroom staff at Stoke City as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

And Nadir Ciftci, linked with Motherwell after he was released by Celtic, has found a new club. He's signed for Genclerbirligi who have just been relegated to the Turkish second tier.



