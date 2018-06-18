World Cup Daily: Lukaku's amazing tale, Neymar criticised 

All the latest news from Russia and the greatest show on Earth.

Romelu Lukaku will lead the line for Belgium this summer. PA

Romelu Lukaku has quite the story to tell.

The Manchester United forward has lifted the lid on his incredible backstory as he prepares to lead the line for Belgium this summer, starting against Panama on Monday.

Lukaku describes how watching his mum mix water into milk to keep their fridge stocked gave him the motivation, aged six, that he'd one day become his country's greatest ever footballer.

At 25 years of age, the powerful front man is doing his best to reach his goal, having already become Belgium's all time record scorer.

Elsewhere, Mexico's win over World Cup holders Germany didn't just send shock waves across the game but the earth itself.

According to the Mexican government, so forceful were the celebrations in the nation's capital that a small artificial earthquake was recorded following Hirving Lozano's winner.

Repercussions of a different kind are being felt across Germany, however, as the country's media digest their stars' underwhelming start to their defence of the trophy.

