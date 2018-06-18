  • STV
Docherty: Boss reminded us last season wasn't good enough

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Rangers midfielder is confident the side will be stronger working under Steven Gerrard.

Greg Docherty has revealed new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard reminded the players they weren't good enough last season and has begun making changes to improve their performances.

The Ibrox side finished third in the Premiership last term but more is expected under their high-profile new boss. 

The squad are currently at a pre-season training camp in Spain to prepare for the upcoming Europa League qualifiers and while Docherty acknowledged the disappointments of last season, he said there were reasons to be optimistic about the future.

"It's a fresh start for us all this week but we've got to be ready to go come Europa League," he said.

"Last year wasn't good enough. As players we know that and [the manager] just reiterated that we aren't producing what Rangers players should be producing.

"We know that and we let the club down so it's up to us to go and rebuild that now.

"The squad is looking great so far, the additions have been brilliant and settled in really, really well and it's exciting times.

"We need to improve on third place last time, that wasn't good enough. We should have finished second minimum. Last season is done now, for us it's got to be looking forward.

"It's a fresh start, lot of changes at the training ground, at Ibrox and around the squad.

"I think that's good. Maybe it was needed and it's time for us to push on and push up the league."

One feature of the pre-season camp will be double training sessions with the aim of getting players to peak fitness. Docherty only arrived from Hamilton in the winter transfer window said he believed some of the problems from last season came from the players being worn out by last summer's plans.

"I think, from coming in January and learning from the other players, I think a lot of it was down to last season them not getting much of a break," he said. "This season we've had a good break and we're raring to go but last year mentally the players must have been tires as well.

"Having ten days off isn't ideal.

"Obviously circumstances led to that and there's not much you can do but this season we've had time to get a good break in. We've had a rest and mentally we're fresh as well. That'll be a big factor going into the later parts of the season and even in the latter stages of games.

"We are a fit team and there's a lot of fit boys in this team."

