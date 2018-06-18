Celtic learn possible Champions League opponents

The Scottish champions will play one of six teams in the first qualifying round.

Elite: Celtic are aiming for the Champions League. SNS Group

Celtic's list of possible Champions League qualifying opponents has been narrowed down to just six teams after UEFA grouped the competing sides ahead of Tuesday's draw.

The Scottish champions will have to get through four rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage in the new format.

As league winners they will get a path through the process that keeps them apart from the runners-up of Europe's bigger leagues but there are a number of possible opponents from across the Europe in the first stage.

UEFA have separated the sides into groups for an simpler draw process, bringing the number of potential opponents for Brendan Rodgers' team down to just six sides.

Celtic can draw Slovakian champions Spartak Trnava, Malta's Valletta, Armenian league winners Alashkert, Montenegran side Sutjeska Niskin, Latvian side Spartans Jurmala or Estonia's Flora Tallin.

The draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday at 12pm. The first qualifying round ties will be played on July 10/11 and 17/18.

Celtic have qualified for the elite stage of the competition for the last two years running, facing Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris St Germain amongst other high-profile sides.

