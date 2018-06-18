Gerrard relishing challenge of transforming Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he's determined to bring top standards to Ibrox.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5798801054001-steven-gerrard-on-his-rangers-squad.jpg" />

Steven Gerrard has said he is relishing the challenge of putting his coaching philosophies into practice at Rangers.

Gerrard is undertaking his first senior management role at Ibrox after a stint in charge of Liverpool's Under 18s.

As a player, the Anfield legend enjoyed an illustrious career at the top level of the game, working under a number of high-profile coaches.

Now having himself made the transition to the dugout, Gerrard is tasked with putting his coaching ideas to work in Glasgow.

Speaking to STV at Rangers' summer training camp in Marbella, the Liverpool legend laid out his plans regarding how he wants the Light Blues to play under his watch.

"I want to be an honest manager," Gerrard told STV. "I want to be honest with my players and demand high standards out of them.

"From the fans' point of view, I want to create an attacking team that the fans enjoy watching. And also create a team that's very difficult to beat.

"That's easy to say but the challenge for me is can I go and create that, deliver that at a top football club.

"Thankfully I've got the opportunity by getting this job and I'm very proud to be here. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Gerrard has previously revealed inadequate levels of fitness stood out to him when scouting his future charges last season.

The 38-year-old said he's hoping to improve his squad across the board in the coming months.

He added: "The club demands top standards. You would expect to have athletes and elite players playing for this football club.

"And to be elite you've got to be the best in every single department of your game.

"Fitness comes under that, diet comes under that, technical quality, mental strength, there's a lot of departments that come under being an elite footballer.

"That's the message we're getting over to the players. We want elite footballers at this club.

"But at the same time, we're not going to change everything overnight. We have to give them that patience and that chance to come onboard with the new ideas and the new standards.

"We'll see who is prepared."

Rangers have already signed six players in the off-season, while Jason Holt and Michael O'Halloran are the latest to depart through the Ibrox exit.

Gerrard expects further comings and goings in Govan this summer, but said the majority of the current crop will be given the chance to make up for previous mistakes.

"It's difficult to gauge that," he said. "There'll be new signings coming in, obviously there's already been some. There'll be a few ins and a few more out before the window shuts.

"But we also have to attack the players who have been around here for quite a while.

"Obviously they've had a lot of criticism of late and people tell me they're mentally scarred. But if you're a mentally strong footballer you can move on and you can park the past up and just worry about the future.

"I think what's important here is that we worry about tomorrow and moving forward."

