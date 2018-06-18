Rangers midfielder Jason Holt joins Fleetwood on loan

The 25-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with Joey Barton's side.

Jason Holt has left Rangers on loan. SNS

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan.

Despite featuring prominently for the Light Blues last season, the 25-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Steven Gerrard.

Holt has now been reunited with former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton, who has taken over as head coach of the League One outfit.

Barton believes the capture of Holt is a "huge signing" for Fleetwood.

He said: "I saw his qualities on a daily basis, and as soon as I found out he was available we tried everything to make sure we got him here."

Holt played 33 times for Rangers last season, scoring twice.

