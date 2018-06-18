Martinez hails 'mature' Belgium display as Panama defeated

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez praised his players' togetherness after they won 3-0

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez hailed his charges' "mature" display as the Red Devils defeated Panama 3-0 in their World Cup opener.

The much-fancied Belgians endured a frustrating first half in their Group G opener as underdogs Panama defended stoically to keep Hazard and co at bay.

But they improved after the break, with Dries Mertens opening the scoring before Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku bagged a double to put the result beyond doubt.

Martinez said: "I'm delighted. It was exactly what we expected - there are no easy games at the World Cup. We started very well but then became frustrated as the first half wore on.

"But I was delighted in the way the team reacted and the commitment everyone showed to keep a clean sheet.

"In the second half we found our composure and the goal from Dries Mertens, a great goal, was so important for us.

"In a World Cup, you have to play for 90 minutes and we had to be prepared to work hard, show maturity and real togetherness."

Panama gave a good account of themselves in their first ever match at a World Cup.

The Central American's head coach Hernan Gomez praised his players for holding their focus on a hugely emotional day.

He said: "I think we have learned a lot from today's game. It was a very emotional day. This is the fifth time I've been at a World Cup but it felt like the first.

"The team was still very emotional at the start of the match but as time went by, they were able to focus better.

"It was an incredible experience for our country and I think that our performance was not bad. You're never happy when you lose but I told my players that they lost with dignity."