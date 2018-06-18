England edge past Tunisia and Belgium stroll to victory

Kane came to England's rescue, while Belgium and Swedend also bagged World Cup wins.

Harry Kane scores a late winner for England. PA

Group F: Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Sweden got off to a winning start in Russia thanks to Andreas Granqvist's second-half penalty.

The Scandinavians enjoyed the better of proceedings in the first half in Nizhny Novgorod but struggled to beat South Korea's impressive goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo.

Sweden continued to dominate after the break and finally edged in front when Granqvist converted from the spot following an extensive VAR review.

Group G: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Belgium defeated Panama 3-0.

The much-fancied Red Devils toiled during the first half as World Cup debutants Panama held firm at the back.

But Napoli attacker Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley after the break to open the deadlock, with Lukaku adding a second soon after when he headed in Kevin De Bruyne's tempting cross.

Lukaku put the result beyond doubt as the Central Americans tired late on when he latched on to a through ball before chipping coolly over the keeper.

Group G: England 2-1 Tunisia

Harry Kane scored twice as England edged past Tunisia in their tournament opener.

Gareth Southgate's men got off to a flying start when Spurs frontman Kane pounced on a rebound from a corner to tap home from close range.

But Tunisia drew level on 35 minutes when Ferjani Sassi dispatched a penalty after Kyle Walker caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef with a stray arm in the box.

After the interval, England struggled to create clear-cut chances until the 90th minute when captain Kane again was quickest to react from a corner and headed high into the net.