Southgate: England togetherness showed in Tunisia win

England boss Gareth Southgate felt his team deserved to win their World Cup opener.

Gareth Southgate said his team's togetherness came to the fore as England claimed a late win over Tunisia.

Harry Kane got the Three Lions off to a flying start when he pounced on a rebound from a corner, but Tunisa drew level before the break when Ferjani Sassi dispatched a penalty.

England captain Kane would grab his second in stoppage time, though, to secure a victory Southgate felt his team were good value for.

He said: "I think the togetherness showed tonight. We had leaders on the field who kept delivering the right messages.

"We talked this morning in fact about it, we've covered being behind in games and being in front in games.

"One of the things I wanted to emphasise this morning was: 1-1, 15 minutes to go, we keep probing and we keep going for the win but we don't expose ourselves to counter-attack in transition.

"We kept doing the right things and making good decisions and I thought we were good value for the win over 90 minutes."

He added: "Even at 1-1 I was really proud of the performance. If we hit that level of performance that's the bit that we can control.

"In terms of Harry, for him I'm personally delighted. He will feel the pride in leading his country to a win in a World Cup match tonight is the most important thing."

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul said he hoped his players would learn to sharpen up from set pieces after conceding twice from England corners.

He said: "We were playing against a highly-skilled and highly co-ordinated team in terms of their forward players. If we were to get a draw it would have been an excellent result for us. But hopefully this will lead to higher levels of concentration in the coming games."