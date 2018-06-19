Transfer Talk: Dortmund eye Dembele, Celtic Ambrose link

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Talent: Dembele is attracting attention. SNS Group

Moussa Dembele has been linked with most of Europe's top clubs over the last two years and has another name to tick off the list today.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly pondering a move for the Celtic striker and have plenty of money to spend in the market. Having sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in January, they are on the lookout for another star striker and the Frenchman could fit the bill.

Whether Celtic are tempted to cash in is another story but, with Odsonne Edouard secured on a colub record fee, Brendan Rodgers may be prepared to move Dembele on and reinvest.

The Celtic boss has been linked with a move for another emerging French talent. Manchester City's Thierry Ambrose has caught the eye of several clubs after a productive season on loan at NAC Breda and the forward has been scouted by the Scottish champions.

Over at Hearts, Craig Levein has already signed a raft of players and looks to be closing in on defender Peter Haring. The Tynecasle boss has also handed contracts to the next wave of talent coming through the youth system.

City rival Neil Lennon has a headache that a foray into the market could sort. With Europa League qualifiers looming, Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano is injured and there isn't a viable backup right now. A new arrival could be imminent.

And after exiting St Mirren, Gavin Reilly could be following his old boss down the road. He's been linked with Sunderland.

