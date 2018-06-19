World Cup Daily: Neymar misses training, Blatter returns

All the latest news from Russia and the greatest show on Earth.

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and Salah were supposed to be the big names that lit up Russia 2018 but so far it hasn't worked out that way.

Portugal's greatest ever player stepped up to the plate in style but Argentina's maestro had a nightmare opener. Salah didn't even play Egypt's first game and still isn't guaranteed to play the second.

And Neymar? Targeted for the closest of attention by Switzerland, the Brazilian superstar had a quiet game by his standards on his competitive return from injury. But now the forward has missed training and there are worries he won't be fit to inspire the team. Bearing in mind the nation's collapse at the last World Cup, that's a huge concern indeed.

Who will fill the headlines in Neymar's absence? Perhaps Sepp Blatter, taken down in a corruption storm and subsequently banned from football for six years. He's said to be visiting Russia 2018 to take in Portugal v Russia and meet Vladimir Putin. Surely Gianni Infantino will step up and enforce the ban? Won't he?

We also look ahead to three matches today and seeing the four sides who haven't seen any action yet.

