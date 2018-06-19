Celtic draw Alashkert in Champions League qualifying

The Scottish champions face a trip to Armenia in the first qualifying round.

Target: Celtic are aiming for the group stages. SNS Group

Celtic have been drawn against Alashkert in the Champions League first qualifying round.

The Scottish champions face a trip to Armenia as they begin their campaign to reach the group stage of the elite competition for the third consecutive year.

Changes to the tournament mean that the Scottish representatives have to go through four rounds before reaching the elite stages, handing Brendan Rodgers and his players a tough start to their season.

Alashkert won the Armenian league last season for the third successive season, finishing six points ahead of Banants Yerevan.

The Armenians have previously played against Scottish opposition, defeating St Johnstone on away goals in the Europa League first qualifying round in 2015.

The first leg will be played in Yerevan on July 10/11, with the return match in Glasgow a week later.



