Aberdeen complete signing of midfielder Stephen Gleeson

Aberdeen have announced the signing of midfielder Stephen Gleeson on a two-year deal.

The former Ipswich midfielder becomes Derek McInnes' third signing of the summer, following Lewis Ferguson and Chris Forrester to Pittodrie.

The 29-year old, who has four caps for Republic of Ireland, began his career with Wycombe Wanderers before moving to MK Dons, where he made over 200 appearances. He then spent over three years at Birmingham City before joining Ipswich on a short-term deal in January.

"I'm delighted to bring his experience to Aberdeen," McInnes said. "He's exactly the type of player we wanted for that role. He's got the qualities to be a very good player, both on and off the pitch and as a club we'll be able to give him what he demands of himself.

"Following the news about Lewis and then Chris a couple of weeks ago, I'm excited to see what these players can bring to the club."