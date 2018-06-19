Hearts agree fee with Genoa for David Milinkovic  

The Tynecastle club will now begin discussing personal terms with the attacker.

Talks: Milinkovic will discuss terms.

Hearts have taken a major step towards securing the return of David Milinkovic, agreeing a fee with Genoa for the attacker.

The clubs have settled on a six-figure sum for the transfer, allowing Craig Levein to begin discussing personal terms with Milinkovic over a permanent move after he impressed on loan last season. Hearts are confident a deal can be done to add the player to their already lengthy list of summer signings.

The 24-year-old arrived in Edinburgh last summer on a season-long loan and quickly established himself as a fans' favourite. He played a key role in Hearts' 4-0 win over Celtic and played 24 times for the club.

The news comes on the same day that veteran defender Aaron Hughes signed a new one-year contract. The Northern Ireland international only played in 19 games last season due to injury but has become an influential figure on and off the park.

Hearts have been expecting bids for Kyle Lafferty, who has been linked with several clubs this summer, but have not yet received any offers for the centre-forward.

