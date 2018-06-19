John: Rangers training lacked intensity last season

Declan John said he's noticed a change in tempo since Steven Gerrard took over.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5799260438001-declan-john-said-rangers-training-lacked-intensity.jpg" />

Rangers defender Declan John said a lack of tempo in training sessions contributed to the Light Blues' below-par season last time out.

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard highlighted poor fitness levels as an issue of concern upon his arrival at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool captain has been putting the Light Blues through double sessions under the glare of the Marbella sun in a bid to get his new squad up to speed.

Welsh international John agreed with Gerrard that a lack of stamina meant Rangers fell off the pace during last campaign.

Asked if fitness was an issue for the side last season, he said: "I think that's fair to say, the last two or three sessions we've had already, the tempo has been a lot higher.

"People are trying to impress which is good for the manager, it gives him a headache."

He added: "The training we had last season wasn't as high tempo whereas in the last two or three days it's been really high.

"All the boys have come back fit so we're just looking to do well this season."

Gerrard has indicated Lee Wallace will feature in his plans going forward should he rediscover his form and put disciplinary issues with the Govan outfit behind him.

John, however, is intent on delivering at both ends of the pitch to ensure former club captain Wallace is left with a watching brief.

He said: "I'm feeling fit at the moment and can only get fitter as the pre-season goes further so I'm just trying to keep my spot if I can.

"Next season, I'm hoping to try and get double figures, goals and assists, and improve defensively.

"I've had a little think over the summer, I do like to get forward and set up attacks."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.