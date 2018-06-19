Motherwell sign former Jags defender Taylor-Sinclair

The Steelmen have made their fourth summer signing by adding Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

Motherwell have signed former Partick Thistle defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

The left back, who departed League One side Plymouth Argyle at the end of the last season, has signed a one-year deal with the Steelmen.

Taylor-Sinclair, 27, becomes the fourth new arrival at Fir Park this summer after manager Stephen Robinson also moved for goalkeeper Mark Gillispie, defender Liam Donnelly and forward Danny Johnson.

He said: "The manager got in touch with me early, straight after the season finished.

"When that happens, you feel wanted as a player. I'm delighted to come here."

"I just want to get games under my belt and get going.

"The manager has put his trust in me and I want to perform."

Robinson added: "We're delighted to have secured Aaron's services.

"He has an excellent pedigree, both here in the top flight and at a good level in England.

"His style of play fits perfectly into how we try to approach the game and we're looking forward to working with him."

Taylor-Sinclair rose to prominence during his three-season stint with the Jags before joining Wigan Athletic in 2014.

He found first-team football hard to come by with the Latics, though, and moved to Doncaster Rovers one year later.

A lengthy spell on the sidelines curtailed his spell with Darren Ferguson's outfit.

He linked up with former Ross County boss Derek Adams at Plymouth last season, playing 29 times.

