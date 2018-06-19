Senegal coach Cisse hails 'perfect' World Cup start

The West Africans held on to defeat Poland 2-1 in their World Cup opener.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse guided his team to victory against Poland. PA

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse hailed his side's tactical understanding after the West Africans defeated Poland in their World Cup opener.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye's deflected effort gave Senegal the lead, before M'Baye Niang pounced on a slack pass to double the advantage after the interval.

Gregorz Krychowiak pulled one back for the Poles but Cisse's side held off a barrage of late attacks to secure a pleasing win for the youngest coach at the tournament.

He said: "We managed to control the game tactically and emotionally. This victory means we enter the competition in the best possible way, but we know it will be a difficult match against Japan."

"I guarantee the whole of Africa is supporting us. I get phone calls from everywhere. We are proud to represent Africa."

Poland boss Adam Nawałka insisted his team have the mentality to bounce back when they face a Columbia side who also suffered an opening day defeat next.

He said: "I think we have a lot of stamina and strength within the team to start our match against Colombia with full strength.

"I'm convinced we will recuperate and regenerate after this match. We will have a positive attitude in the next match."