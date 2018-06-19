  • STV
Hosts Russia win again and Japan conquer Columbia

Daryn MacRae

Russia defeated Mo Salah's Egypt, while Senegal and Japan claimed shock wins.

Russia winger Denis Cherysev celebrates his goal against Egypt.
Russia winger Denis Cherysev celebrates his goal against Egypt.

Group H: Japan 2-1 Columbia

Japan made the most of a horror start by Columbia to claim a hard-fought win.

Columbia went down to ten men after just three minutes when Carlos Sanchez was sent off for handling Shinji Kagawa's goal-bound shot.

Former Manchester United playmaker Kagawa converted the resulting penalty, but Columbia found an equaliser before the break when Juan Quintero drilled a free-kick under the wall.

The South American's talisman James Rodriguez entered the fray on the hour mark, but it would be Japan who secured victory when Yuya Osako headed home from a corner.

Group H: Senegal 2-1 Poland

Senegal bagged their first World Cup win in 16 years by beating Poland 2-1.

Idrissia Gueye's deflected effort gave the West Africans the lead, and they built upon it after the interval when M'Baye Niang pounced on a slack back pass.

Grzegorz Krychowiak pulled one back for the Poles with a late header, but Senegal held on to secure an important victory.

Group A: Russia 3-1 Egypt

Hosts Russia beat Egypt 3-1 to all but book their place in the last 16.

The two sides went in level at half-time, but Ahmed Fathy scored an unfortunate own goal two minutes after the break to edge the Russians in front.

Winger Denis Cheryshev then scored his third goal at the tournament on the hour mark when he arrived right on cue to convert a cut-back low into the net.

Artem Dzyuba also got in on the act for the second game running, with the towering striker converting coolly after collecting the ball in the box.

Egypt talisman Mo Salah had a difficult evening upon his return to action but did bag a penalty that proved just a consolation.

