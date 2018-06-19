Russia coach: Solving Salah conundrum helped us to win

Stanislav Cherchesov said his side answered the question of how to deal with Mo Salah.

Egypt attacker Mo Salah vies with Russia defender Yuri Zhirkov for the ball. PA

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov praised his side's defenders after they managed to keep Egypt talisman Mo Salah under wraps.

The hosts all but booked their place in the last 16 by defeating the Pharaohs 3-1 in St Petersburg.

Salah made his return to action from the start after missing Egypt's first match thanks to a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final.

The Liverpool winger would score a late penalty, but looked out of sorts for large spells as Russia smothered Egypt's main threat.

"The question about Salah needed to be solved," said Cherchesov. "Zhirkov's foot hadn't been in great shape but he agreed to participate this morning and what we set as a target we managed to fulfil.

"We managed to score at the beginning of the second half, they became more nervous and we used it to our advantage."

Egypt manager Hector Cuper rued a fifteen-minute spell after the interval which saw his side collapse and concede three goals.

He said: "We made mistakes and weren't good at defending. The first half was very good, but we had 15 bad minutes, that's why we've lost.

"We lacked luck, generally I'm happy with what we've done but sometimes you have to mkae the most of those goalscoring opportunities and limit mistakes."

