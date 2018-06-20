Rangers in discussions with Flanagan over Ibrox move

The Liverpool full-back is available and Rangers and interested in a move for the 25-year old.

Talks: Flanagan has held discussions with Rangers. PA

Rangers are in discussions with Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan over a move to Ibrox.

The full-back has been told that can leave Jurgen Klopp's side on a free transfer and could become the latest player to join Steven Gerrard's squad as he reshapes the Rangers team for next season.

Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Jamie Murphy, Ovie Ejaria, Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic have all joined the club this summer but Gerrard and Mark Allen have said that there will be more new signings, and talks have taken place with Flanagan about a switch to the Premiership.

The 25-year old made his Liverpool debut seven years ago and played more than 40 times for the Anfield club.

However, knee injuries disrupted his time at the club and he has had two spells out on loan. Flanagan played alongside Arfield for Burnley in the 2016-17 season and spent the second half of last season at Bolton Wanderers.

The defender has also had off-field problems, being convicted of assaulting his girlfriend earlier this year and sentenced to a 12-month community order.



