Transfer Talk: Fiorentina Henderson bid, Hull target Jones

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Demand: Henderson is a wanted man. SNS Group

It may not have worked out for Liam Henderson at Celtic but the midfielder has certainly made the most of his opportunity at Bari.

An eye-catching second half of the season has seen the Scot draw a host of admirers and now the offers have started to come in. Fiorentina have made a £2m bid to sign him but there are others ready to battle it out and make him the first Scot to play in Serie A since Graeme Souness.

Kilmarnock have already fended off bids for Jordan Jones since he established himself as one of the league's biggest attacking threats but this summer has brought more interest. Derby have been linked with a move, as have Rangers, but Hull have reportedly tabled a £600k bid to sign the winger.

Kenny Miller seems to have been linked with half of the Premiership since leaving Rangers and St Mirren are to hold talks with the forward about continuing his playing career in Paisley.

Hearts' recruitment continues apace with Peter Haring in Edinburgh to conclude his move to Tynecastle, while on the coaching front, Tommy Wright is furious that his goalkeeping coach has been tapped up by Jack Ross and Sunderland.

