Rangers drawn to face Shkupi in Europa League qualifying

Hibernian will face NSI Runavik in the first qualifying round.

Draw: Rangers and Hibs learn their fate. SNS Group

Rangers have drawn to play Shkupi in the Europa League first qualifying round.



The match, which will be Steven Gerrard's first competitive game as manager, pits them against Macedonian opposition.

Schkupi qualified for the competition by finishing fourth in the Macedonian League. Formed from the merger of Sloga and Albarsa, it's their first time in European competition.

They play in the 6,000 capacity Cair stadium in Skopje.

Hibernian have been pitted against Faroese opposition in the shape of NSI Runavik. The team finished fourth in their championship last season and are the lowest ranked side in the draw based on UEFA co-efficients.

Fist leg ties are scheduled for Thursday, July 12 with the return leg one week later.

Aberdeen join the draw for the second round, which will take place at 1pm.



