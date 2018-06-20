Club captain Craig Halkett signs new Livingston deal

Halkett had been linked with a move away from the Tony Macaroni Stadium.

Deal: Halkett has agreed to stay. SNS Group

Livingston have announced that club captain Craig Halkett has signed a new deal to remain with the side on their return to the Premiership.

Halkett's contract expired at the end of the season after he helped the team secure promotion through the play-offs and he had been linked with other teams.

However, he has agreed terms on a new one-year contract and will be part of the side as they look to make an impact on the top flight.

Acting manager David Martindale told the club's official website: "I'm absolutely delighted that Craig has chosen to continue his football career at Livingston FC. Craig has been a massive part of the club's recent success and I'm thrilled he has chosen to lead us again this season.

"He's a fantastic footballer and an exceptional professional which definitely makes my job easier. Everyone at the club is delighted we have secured him for another season.

"He has had a phenomenal amount of interest in his services, and I think it speaks volumes for Craig as a individual that he felt it right to lead Livingston in the Premiership when he had far more lucrative offers elsewhere.

"Craig has been excellent since he moved from Rangers and I'm really looking forward - as I'm sure all our fans are - in taking this group of players with Craig as their skipper into the Ladbrokes Premiership."