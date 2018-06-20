Aberdeen to face EPL side Burnley in Europa League

Derek McInnes side face a big test in the first round of qualifying.

Draw: Aberdeen have learned their fate. SNS Group

Aberdeen have been drawn to play against English Premier League side Burnley in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.





The Premiership runners-up face a tough task against Sean Dyche's side, who are returning to Europe for the first time in 51 years.





Burnley have been on the rise in recent years and won promotion to the English top flight for the 2016/17 season. On their return they finished 16th in the league and built on that last season, rising to seventh place and European qualification.





The first leg will be played on July 26 with the return match on August 2.