Flanagan undergoing medical ahead of Rangers move

Jon Flanagan is undergoing a medical with Rangers as the club closes in on a move for the defender.

Liverpool have announced that Flanagan is available on a free transfer and Rangers opened talks on a deal to take him to Glasgow.

The player, who has has had knee problems in the past, will now undergo rigorous medical tests and the club are hopeful that a deal will be concluded in time for Flanagan to join the squad at their pre-season training camp in Spain.

The 25-year old made his Liverpool debut seven years ago and played more than 40 times for the Anfield club in the same team as Gerrard.

However, knee injuries disrupted his time at the club and he has had two spells out on loan. Flanagan played alongside Arfield for Burnley in the 2016-17 season and spent the second half of last season at Bolton Wanderers.

The defender has also had off-field problems, being convicted of assaulting his girlfriend earlier this year and sentenced to a 12-month community order.