Griffiths out to reclaim star striking role at Celtic

Leigh Griffiths said he is determined to become Brendan Rodgers' go-to attacker.

Leigh Griffiths dons the new Celtic away top. SNS

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has said he's determined to take his chance when it comes and leave the Hoops' record signing Odsonne Edouard warming the bench.

Griffiths endured a stop-start campaign at Parkhead last season, often finding himself behind French attackers Edouard and Moussa Dembele in the pecking order up front.

Edouard has since made his move to Glasgow permanent after Celtic spent a club-record £9m on the 20-year-old.

Griffiths welcomed the competition the former PSG hitman's signing creates but said it's his intention to grasp any opportunity that comes his way in order to nail down a starting spot.

He said: "You always want to welcome good additions to the squad and we saw Odsonne's quality last year.

"The gaffer usually plays with one striker, you want to be selfish and you want to be playing but we've three good strikers now to vie for that one spot.

"It can be frustrating (on the bench) but when you do play you just need to impress the manager and you'll stay in the team.

"It's hard enough when there's two, never mind three, so when the chance comes around you need to take it with both hands."

Celtic have been drawn against Armenian champions Alashkert in the first round of the Champions League.

Griffiths expects a tough test when the double treble winners return to action.

He added: "It's always difficult, the first game is not going to be easy, a long flight, tough opponent, we don't really know much about them but we've a good tie to look forward to if we get through.

"We know what is required. We'll give ourselves plenty of recovery time going over there to make sure we get the job done."

