Hearts sign Australian international midfielder Bozanic

Hearts have made another summer signing, adding Australian midfielder Oliver Bozanic to their squad.

The 29-year old, who has seven international caps, has signed a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Bozanic was available after his contract with Melbourne City expired. The midfielder, who played in the 2014 World Cup, has extensive A League experience and has also played in England, Switzerland and Japan.

He becomes Craig Levein's ninth signing of the summer, with the club still pursuing the signature of David Milinkovic after agreeing a fee with Genoa.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin will not be returning to the club while defender Peter Haring is expected to sign later this week.