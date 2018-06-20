Free agent Anthony Stokes training with St Mirren 

The former Hibs and Celtic attacker is looking for a new club this summer.

Anthony Stokes celebrates scoring for Hibs. SNS

Anthony Stokes is training with St Mirren as the former Celtic striker continues his attempts to find a new club.

The Irishman enjoyed a successful loan spell under new Saints manager Alan Stubbs at Hibs in 2016, scoring twice in the Scottish Cup final as the Easter Road side defeated Rangers to end their wait for the trophy.

Stokes returned to Hibs last year on a permanent deal but was released early from his contract following a breach of disciplinary rules.

The 29-year-old had a short spell with Greek outfit Apollon Smyrni during the second half of last season but is now back without a club.

St Mirren are looking to strengthen their squad with several new players as they prepare to return to the Scottish Premiership.

