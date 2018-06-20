  • STV
McAllister: Flanagan remorseful for 'unacceptable' actions

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister told STV Jon Flanagan made a huge mistake.

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister told STV potential new recruit Jon Flanagan has shown remorse for the "unacceptable" actions which saw the former Liverpool defender found guilty of assault.

Flanagan was sentenced to a 12-month community order in January for attacking his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old, who has been freed by boyhood club Liverpool, underwent a medical with the Light Blues on Wednesday ahead of potentially linking up with ex-Anfield teammate Steven Gerrard.

McAllister, who worked in an ambassadorial role with the Reds after moving on from his coaching position in 2015, said Flanagan's actions last Christmas came as a huge surprise to everyone at Liverpool.

Asked if Flanagan's charge was taken into account before Rangers approached the defender, he said: "There is consideration as Jon, that evening, was totally unacceptable.

"He's put his hand up, he made a massive mistake.

"He shown a great deal of remorse, which he should of, and he's been punished.

"He's taken the punishment and he wants to get on with rebuilding not just his life in football but his personal life.

"I was at Liverpool when the news came out and it was very surprising.

"For me, it was a very isolated occasion."

England cap Flanagan spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship outfit Bolton Wanderers.

McAllister feels Flanagan would have no problems adapting to life at Rangers should he put pen to paper on a move to Glasgow.

"We know Flanagan pretty well," added the 53-year-old. "Steven has played alongside him, he's a strong character and the big thing is that he's played for a club where the expectation is so high.

"That's not disimmilar to Rangers, where that expectation is still there.

"You are under the microscope every minute of every game, so we're confident he can cope with that.

"He's versatile across the back line, he'll bring a lot."

