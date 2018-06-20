Motherwell sign Spanish midfielder Alex Rodriguez

The Steelmen made their fifth summer signing by moving for the ex-Sunderland player.

Alex Rodriguez is Motherwell's fifth summer signing. SNS

Motherwell have signed Spanish midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who has enjoyed stints with Sunderland, Wellington Phoenix, Boavista and Sepsi OSK, is Stephen Robinson's fifth summer signing at Fir Park.

Rodriguez first linked up with the Steelmen in January when he trained with the squad at their Tenerife winter training camp.

He eventually moved to Romania but remained in Robinson's thoughts and has now put pen to paper on a move Lanarkshire.

Rodriguez said: "I like both parts of the game.

"I like to tackle and be aggressive, but I like to have the ball as well.

"I know in Scotland you like to attack, and it's something I can do as well.

"Short term, I want to adjust to a new league and it will be different, maybe more physical. Then I'll see after that. I will take it step by step, get pre-season under my belt and then have a good season."

Robinson added: "We've been working to get Alex for a while now, so we are pleased to welcome him to the club.

"We got to see him first hand with the squad when we were in Tenerife and were really keen to sign him if the opportunity arose.

"He will give us real options in the middle of the pitch, where we now have a lot of competition for places.

"He can break up the play, take ownership of the ball and has a good range of passing."